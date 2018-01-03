Global DRAM Market Information, By Type (Asynchronous DRAM, FPM, EDO, BEDO, SDRAM, RDRAM), by Memory (2GB, 4GB, 8GB), by Application (Consumer Electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), Gaming and Consoles), by Category (Component and Module)- Forecast 2016-2027

Market Scenario:

DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is a subtype of RAM and used to run data or command for computer processor. As the technology is growing and all organization adopting modern equipment’s such as personal computers, servers, workstations to eliminate the human errors and complete the task on time. Market for DRAM is growing rapidly. In the past decade, demand for DRAM has increased tremendously as modernization is taking place in various sectors. Currently this market has been valued at US $XX billion and expected to reach market size of US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period. Currently DRAM Market is growing with the CAGR of XX%.

Study Objective of DRAM Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global DRAM Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the DRAM market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by memory size, by application and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global DRAM Market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type: Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) among others.

Segmentation by Memory: 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & others.

Segmentation by Application: Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.

Segmentation by DRAM Category: Component DRAM and Module DRAM

[Note: The DRAM category provides only qualitative information about the component DRAM and Module DRAM. The Module DRAM includes Single In-line Memory Module (SIMM), Dual In-line Memory Module (DIMM), Rambus In-line Memory Module (RIMM), Small outline DIMM, and Small outline RIMM among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of DRAM with the market share of XX% due to the rise Chinese DRAM market. The total market size of DRAM in Asia-Pacific has been valued at US $XX billion and expected to grow US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period. North America stand as second biggest market with the market share of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. Europe stand as third biggest market with the market share of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of DRAM are- Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston (U.S.), Winbond (Taiwan), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) among others.

Industry News:

• In May 2016, Samsung brought a new 6GB DRAM chip for mobiles.

• In April 2016, Samsung started the production of Industry’s First 10-Nanometer Class DRAM.

• In December 2015, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the partnership between Nanya Technology to license theMicron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies.

• In November 2015, Micron Technology, Inc., announced the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM in persistent memory category.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

• North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia – Pacific

• Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

• Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global DRAM Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

