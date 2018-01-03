C.S Structural Engineering Inc., company is one of the Leading spatial structure design consultancy in Korea established by KIM, JONG SOO in 1989. One of the remarkable features of the spatial structures is its structural efficiency. We are offering client clear & complete construction drawings, specifications, & cost estimates as possible. They have been proceeding with its worldwide movement for more than Twenty seven years. New development, still energetically going in some countries in the world, remain needful further efficiency and ecofriendly affinity. Global warming is changing the climate conditions and common unsettling influence, for example, wind, rain or snow, to the current or recently built structures.

C.S Structural Engineering Inc. is one of the main spatial structure plan consultancy in Korea. The extensive variety of the association’s task portfolio constitutes of Hotels, Commercial and IT, Entertainment, Hospital, Industrial, Institutional and Residential buildings in Korea. At C.S Structural Engineering Inc., the prime goal is to give economical spatial structure outline arrangements with enhanced space arranging and slick itemizing advanced as a practical structure, from the different contemplations, imperatives and complexities required in arranging the same. The firm is very much outfitted with IT and printing offices, stays up to date with current practices, advancements and enactments, to give our significant clients the best spatial structure outline arrangements.

Any topic related to the progress of the spatial structures or architectures in the past or the future are welcome to be discussed at the symposium.

C.S Structural engineering handle all more type spatial structure design and Structural Design Consultant projects. We were worked in many successful projects are

Remodeling

When you request Remodeling Architectural Consultants, one of our design consultants will organize to engage with you at your Department Store, Commercial Facilities, Office, Stadium and Cultural Facilities to discuss your future remodeling plans and ideas.

Our design consultant will reach at the prearranged time to discuss and examine your specific remodeling requirements and desires. Based on this conference, design drawings will be arranged, fit in the ideas and needs you discussed. Our design consultant will help you to define the best solutions for you and your properties.

C.S Structural engineering handle all more type remodeling projects. We were worked in many successful projects are

Renovation of Louis Vuitton Global Store

• Project : Renovation of Louis Vuitton Global Store, 2013

• Work Scope : Structural Diagnosis, Structural Design

• Location : Seoul, Korea

• Occupancy : Commercial Facilities

• Size : 1,856㎡, B1/4F

• Structure System : RC + Steel Structures

• Client : d.p.j Partners

Hyundai Department Store Renovation

• Project: Hyundai Department Store Renovation, 2013

• Work scope : Structural Design, Structural Drawing

• Location : Seoul, Korea

• Occupancy : Department Store

• Size : 99,862㎡, B7F/14F

• Structure System : SRC Column, RC Beam & Girder System

• Client : Ara group, Hyundai

For more details Contact cs@csse.kr