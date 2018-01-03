Stenlake Compounding Chemist is here to provide quality customized medications in strengths, dosage forms, flavors and bases designed to suit your individual circumstances. As the people who brought pharmaceutical compounding to Australia some two decades ago, we are second to none.

Our state of the art laboratories include testing facilities which we combine with attention to detail in our procedures to ensure that medicines are prepared to the highest standards – at times even exceeding regulatory requirements. In fact if we can’t prepare it well, we won’t prepare it all.