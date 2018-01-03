We all know Cryptocurrency is revolutionizing how the world does business. Christian Traders has officially agreed to extend the CT Global Token Pre-Sale until January 31st in response to the requests of CFRN Partners, the CFRN Community and members of the Global Christian Community.

[Phoenix, Arizona – January 03, 2018] – Christian Traders “Bridging the Gap Between Main Street and Wall Street” since 2001. Christian community at its most basic level is sharing a common life in Christ. It moves us beyond the “me-me-me” mind set, beyond the Facebook social contacts that many allow to pass for the true “Christian fellowship” Christ encouraged us to share. The biblical ideal of community challenges us instead to commit ourselves to life together as the people of God.

God designed us to do life with fellow believers. Not just any people, but people that will support, encourage and love us. The courage to pursue these types of relationships can often be difficult to master, especially when we know that people can hurt us and cause us pain. Nevertheless, deep relationships are something that God calls us to strive for.

Those who have committed to living life intentionally, quickly learn when called into ministry… ministry costs money. The discussion inevitably turns to Wall Street and the world of Traders and Investors. Message boards are filled with such questions and a multitude of answers. We believe the Bible is filled with many examples of proper investing and stewardship. Jesus spoke more about money than Heaven or Hell, yet He allowed Judas to be the group’s treasurer. What a powerful unspoken statement.

Bridging the Gap

Today, the money bag is taking a different shape. Digital 1’s and 0’s. Also known as Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, CT Global, and a host of others are changing the way we think about and use money. The sermons continue to be preached. For some, all investing is off limits. Others suggest investing is wise, but trading is gambling. Where is the line drawn? How long must you be exposed to the risk of an open position before the trade becomes an investment? 6 months? 1-5-10-20 years? And who decides if your work product is that of a degenerate gambler, or an astute, well informed investor? Remember, one brings heaven and the other perdition. Choose wisely. (We don’t do humor well, but we keep trying).

At Christian Traders, educational and broadcast services are provided by CFRN to teach those who have an interest in learning to trade, a simple high probability methodology. CFRN has been broadcasting 24/7 and helping People become Traders since 2005. Block Chain Technology is confusing at first glance to everyone, not just Christians. At Christian Traders you will find educational material that attempts to simplify the explanation which increases the comprehension.

CT Global Coin

Christian Traders has launched a “Cryptocurrency for the Global Christian Community”. Christians worldwide already share a set of beliefs and values that have survived well over 2,000 years. Now, as blockchain technology becomes mainstream, Christians around the globe will have one more thing they can share as they “do life” together – a Currency, better yet – Cryptocurrency.

Built on the Ethereum Blockchain, not Bitcoin, Christian Traders has pre-mined 1,000,000 tokens. Rather than create a Carl Sagan crypto with Billions and Billions of Coins, Christian Traders took a different approach. They believe the market will respond favourably to a Cryptocurrency with a limited supply. With 2.4 Billion Christians worldwide, the market is not over saturated and there will be no dilution going forward.

CT Global Pre-Sale

Due to the delay in payment processing and short notice given the Global Community, Christian Traders has agreed to extend the current pre-sale to January 31st. This gives all Partners, the CFRN community and other interested parties ample time to remit. All Tokens purchased during the pre-sale carry a 6 month restriction on trading from the date your order is received. Because of the deep discounts extended in all stages of the pre-sale and the quantity purchased, this is done to protect value for the entire community. An example, although not a parallel one, the early employees of Facebook were given stock options in lieu of higher wages as an incentive to come on board. Those employees have done quite well for themselves now that they have been allowed to exercise their options. In fact, many former Facebook employees have moved on to start their own companies.