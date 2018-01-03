Following the tradition of successful Congresses held in North & South Americas and with the magnificent success and overwhelming response of our previous International conference on Psychiatry and Psychological Disorders May 02-04 2016 at Chicago, USA followed by 16th World Congress on Psychiatry and Psychological Syndromes April 21-25 2017 at Las Vegas, USA now it’s time to announce the 28th World Congress on Psychiatry, Psychological Syndromes and Therapeutics which will be held during May 21-22, 2018 New York, USA.

On this auspicious occasion, it’s our pleasure to invite you on behalf of the Organizing Committee to welcome with all the University & College Professors, Chairs, Dean’s, Assistant & Associate professors & Lecturers, eminent researchers, students and delegates to take part in this upcoming Psychiatry, Psychological Syndromes and Therapeutics 2018 conference where good science will be shared from various parts of the world to witness invaluable scientific discussions and contribute to the future innovations in the various fields and variety of topics.

Psychiatry and Psychology 2018 conference is a special designed cluster of 2 day event which will be organized around the theme ‘’ Leading Researches and Innovations towards Psychiatry and Psychology ’’.

The two days conference includes Workshops, Symposiums, Keynote sessions & Plenary talks with an additional Special sessions conducted by eminent and renowned speakers who excel in the fields of Psychology, Psychiatry, Mental health, Psychotherapy, Philosophy, Spirituality & Neuroscience. This International Psychiatry Conference also encourages the active participation of Young Student Researchers as we are hosting Poster Award Competition and Young research Forum at the conference venue.

Conduct presentations, distribute information, meet with current and potential psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health experts, counsellors, therapists, physicians, nurse practitioners, researchers & scientists, make a splash with advanced research findings and treatments, and receive name recognition at this 2-day event and also avail CME Credits for the participation.

During the conference, we assure you that you will experience world class facilities and hospitality at the conference. Come and join us at New York, USA & be Part of Psychiatry 2018 Happiness Conference…!!

