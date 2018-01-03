AOL is one of the leading email service provider widely used all over the world. It is known for its standard features which include reliability, speed, spam protection & unlimited email storage with excellent customer support provided by aol directly. Aol email helps us to stay in touch with our friends, relatives and business clients. If you are looking for a safe and user-friendly platform, then Aol email is best for you. It gives you 25 Mb email attachment limit which is quite good. Aol comes with two flavors free and premium. The only difference is premium users get more advantages over free users in terms of speed and customer services.