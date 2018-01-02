Santamedical wrist digital BP apparatus is a small, compact and accurate device with large display and ideal for self care. It stores up to last 60 readings which makes it fit for tracking your blood pressure trend. Available on Amazon, the device is perfect for home as well as professional uses.

Hypertension is a silent disease and doesn’t manifests itself till very late. If you are not careful enough, the disease is generally diagnosed because of complications. Hence, It becomes important to keep a track of your blood pressure. There are plenty of BP apparatus available to be used at home. However one should be careful while buying them about the accuracy, durability and after sales service. One should also be careful while measuring the blood pressure Monitor at home as only the correct method gives you reliable reading.

While using digital BP apparatus, one should be mindful of certain precautions. The cuff should be applied properly as shown in user manual. For wrist apparatus, it should be applied at least 1cm above the wrist crease. The first reading with the device should always be discarded and only the later two consistent readings should be taken in to consideration. Average of two readings is also a good idea. Also the device needs calibration which can be done by comparing your BP with two devices.

Santamedical is a well known brand for health care products. They have been manufacturing BP apparatus for quite sometime now and have established their reputation as far as accuracy of the devices are concerned. Santamedical Wrist Digital Blood pressure Monitor with Case – Large Display is one such device which company has made available on Amazon USA. The device is perfect one for those who have got arm size above average. The Blood Pressure Monitor can be used for self measurement of BP at home. Also it records and keeps stored last sixty of your BP recordings. The large display of the device is ideal for use by elderly persons at home. The device is a must have one if you have a family member who is hypertensive or you want to keep one for just monitoring.