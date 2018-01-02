The most awaited new year 2018 comes with most exciting blessings for our smart societies. Now in 2018 our very own Housing societies and Residential complexes will become more High Tech and more smart, Societies with years old problems and complaints and headache of management will soon come to end in 2018. Upayogee has come up with an Extraordinary Society Management Software for our societies, Yes! a smart software which manages our society with a smart technology, it has made the society management system hassle free with all its worries. this new year Upayogee promises us to manage our societies day-to-day stuff more efficiently and easily. The software is featured with some of the ultra modern features which will definitely help us to manage our society with this software more satisfactorily. The eye catching features includes Accounts management, Members management, Maintenance management, Amenities & Facility Management, CRM-Works Management, Payment Gateway and lot more..

The main benefit of using such software is that we can monitor and manage our societies activities any where in our comfort zone on our mobile or laptops also, this give freedom of relaxation. Being a very Efficient and help Society management software, the thing i liked in this software is it user friendly interface this excites me to explore more of it.

Management of the housing society is made simple by society management software. Upayogee is the A Perfect Platform and Complete solution on Housing Societies. It provides online services like Apartment Management Software, Business Management Software, Housing Society Management Software.