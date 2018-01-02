FLOATING THOUGHTS”

Shri Santosh Gangwar inaugurated Floating Thoughts,Group exhibition of Paintings organized by Empowerment and Academy of Art and Design, at the India Habitat Center New Delhi.

The great poet Rumi once said,

“When you do things from the soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.”

An artist’s life is nothing but a canvas painted by the spectrum of colors in our thoughts. Our thoughts make us who we are, they shape our emotions, they shape our art. One cannot be without the other, for a thoughtless artwork is like a soulless body. A rose may smell the same with any other name, but every artist will paint it different, because their creation is their perspective which is unique to them.

And so, this new year, I present to you ‘Floating Thoughts’ – a sneak peak into the ignited minds of 12 artists and how they see the world, with each expressing their ideas in their individualistic style on different media. This art show brings together people from different schools of thought, varied techniques and skillset and showcases them on a single platform.

Deepakshi Gupta, sketches her thoughts with fine detailing, representing an abstract sense of human dispositions. On one hand, Archna Gupta’s work celebrates womanhood through exuberant colors. Sapna Bansal, on the other hand, uses shattered wooden windows in her installation to depict the different stages in a woman’s life. Anita Raghuvanshi’s uses bold strokes of spatula to dictate distinctive moods, whereas Rishabh Pahuja’s ‘Silence’ series unravels his own unique style and interpretation of the word through vibrant colours. Ritu Saxena’s paintings depict inbound inner sense of purpose with Windows of out let to discover the inner self beyond the boundaries. Simi Rajan plays the wonderful blend of mythology, quixotic colors, and unique brushstrokes in her paintings, Sakshi kukreja’s mix media depicts the superficiality of the world we live in, where societal validation supersedes morals. Shilpi Bharati is presenting the freedom through varied situations of birds in water colors .Swati Agarwal’s series explores the mysteries of life that triggers as a being comes into existence. Mallika Misra is representing the search of the real me. While Kumar Vikas Saxena, myself depicting the vastness of possibilities and its inextricable relation with man has inspired the artist in him to capture some of its essence in my canvases, celebrating emotions, celebrating life.

