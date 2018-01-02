Miami Beach mold removal company, Miami Mold Specialists, adds new line of cutting edge Hydroxyl generators to extensive line of high tech indoor air quality and mold remediation equipment.

Miami, FL – Hydroxyl generators have been around for years, gradually evolving with many technological advances and scientific breakthroughs since there inception. A hydroxyl generator’s main function is to basically clean, disinfect, deodorize, and purify air. Hydroxyl generators are required to be FDA approved and considered a class 2 medical device as they are commonly used in hospitals, medical centers, laboratories, and clean rooms. As such, hydroxyl generators have been slowly making their way into the construction, indoor air quality, mold remediation, water damage restoration, and fire damage restoration industries.

So how do hydroxyl generators operate?

According to Miami Mold Specialists website, “The 365nm UVA Rays emitted from Titan’s TiO2 Photocatalytic Lamps pass through two Permanent Anatase TiO2 Coated Super Reactor Screens which are designed to hold the maximum amount of Highly Reactive Nano Sized Anatase Titanium Dioxide, and as a result, electron hole pairs are formed that react with H2O and O2 in the air and produced Free Electrons, Hydroxyl Radicals and Ionized Hydro-Peroxides that when dispersed by the fan will decompose organic and inorganic gases and air pollutants into carbon dioxide and water. The largest advantage to the Titan Air Purification and Deodorization System is that it produces no ozone and is 100% safe to run in inhabited areas.”

Water damage, fire and smoke damage, and mold remediation contractors all use a wide range of high tech systems such as ozone machines, fogging machines, special chemical agents, HEPA filters and air neutralizers during the restoration processes. The next generation of hydroxyl generators are a new technology that is fast becoming the popular choice for air purification systems among disaster restoration companies and mold remediation companies. The next gen Titan hydroxyl generator, the same system Miami Mold Specialists uses, is a much safer alternative to ozone machines especially when it comes to air purification and deodorization. It is safe to use, no need to evacuate the treatment area to use it, uses no VOC’s, no chemicals, and it does not emit harmful ozone unlike many other hydroxyl systems currently available on the market.

