The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a function at Western India Regional Office of ICSI at Mumbai today at which the Report of the Task Force on ‘Diligence Report for Lending under Consortium Arrangement / Multiple Banking Arrangements’ was released by Shri B P Vijayendra, Principal Chief General Manager (Retd), Reserve Bank of India and the Chairman of the Task Force. Shri N S Vishwanathan, Hon’ble Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Reserve Bank of India vide Circular DBOD. No. BP.BC.110/08.12.001/2008-09 dated February 10, 2009, mandated a due diligence for lending under Consortium Arrangement / Multiple Banking Arrangements. With a view to keeping pace with the multifarious developments since its notifications, a need was felt to review the Diligence Mechanism. The Companies Act, 2013, which came into effect on April 1, 2014 and subsequent amendments thereto also contained several far reaching provisions impacting the Diligence Mechanism as well as the format of Diligence Report for Banks. In order to ensure that this mandatory Due Diligence Mechanism is updated, stays relevant, and is in sync with contemporary views and expectations, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India constituted a specialised Task Force comprising eminent experts to thoroughly review the Due Diligence Mechanism and the accompanying format of Diligence Report for Banks.

Shri N S Vishwanathan, in his address, emphasised the significance of the diligence report in curbing the level of NPAs in the country and more fruitful utilization of banks’ funds in the growth and development of the economy. He also hoped that the Guidance Note would play a crucial role in guiding the professionals in the preparation of the report.

CS Mahavir Lunawat, Council Member, ICSI, at his welcome address, informed that in order to strengthen the information sharing system among banks in respect of borrowers enjoying credit facilities from multiple banks, the banks were required to obtain regular certification by a professional, preferably a Company Secretary, regarding compliance of various statutory prescriptions that were in vogue. He also informed that the Institute has constituted Financial Services Committee to look after financial services as dedicated area of focus and, amongst others, to formulate views/ suggestions on various financial services related matters. It has worked towards creating the requisite architecture of the diligence mechanism.

Shri B P Vijayendra explained the methodology adopted by the Task Force, the salient features of the report and highlighted its important recommendations. He expressed the hope that the Institute would appropriately act on them so as to achieve the objectives behind setting up of the Task Force.

CS S N Ananthasubramanian, former President of ICSI speaking on the occasion gave the historical background and placed various issues in the proper perspective so as to enable a better understanding and appreciation of the diligence report.

Senior Bankers, Members of the Profession, Representatives of IIBF, IBA, Insurance Institute of India and other regulatory bodies were also present on the occasion.