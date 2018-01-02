QY Research Groups’ proficient analyst approximates the Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market to thrive at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The report ‘Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Professional Survey Report 2017’ focuses on fundamental know-how of Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) segment. The report provides comprehensive study and vivid description of drivers, limitations, openings, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns in the Worldwide Heading market over the time of 2017 to 2022. Besides, the report is aggregate introduction of essential and optional research discoveries.

This report elaborates

Depending on the Product, the research report can be bifurcated into four types,

• Web and Cloud-based EDI

• EDI Value Added Network (VAN)

• Direct (Point-to-Point) EDI

• Mobile EDI

Depending on the Application, the research report can be segmented into four types,

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers

• Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Industries

• Others

On the basis of geography, the research report can be segmented into six types,

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

The major market players operating in this market are as follows,

• GE Healthcare

• McKesson Corporation

• Cognizant

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Optum, Inc.

• Schreiner Group

• The SSI Group, LLC

• ZirMed Inc.

• Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Table of Contents –

Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

1.1 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Overview

1.1.1 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market by Type

1.3.1 Web and Cloud-based EDI

1.3.2 EDI Value Added Network (VAN)

1.3.3 Direct (Point-to-Point) EDI

1.3.4 Mobile EDI

1.4 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Healthcare Payers

1.4.2 Healthcare Providers

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Industries

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

…

