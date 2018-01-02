Global Stem Cells Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Stem Cells Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

STEM CELLS MARKET INSIGHTS:

Stem cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of products, technology and application. Stem cell are undifferentiated cells which have the capability of multiplying in ‘n’ number of cells. Stem cells market are of two types- adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells. Stem cells are being studied for their unique regenerative properties. They are being used in drug discovery programs to develop new drugs and treatment methods. Stem cell research is also being used to study genetic disorders, birth defects and other growth factors. Stem cell banks are being established which store stem cells and umbilical cord blood containing stem cells. These are used for treating the individual in future. Stem cell banking is gaining popularity amongst modern day parents who opt to store their new-born’s cells to prevent any future ailments. Stem cell are being used to treat and diagnose cancer. Stem cell are great part of understanding and treating cancer; especially in children.

Stem cell is being funded by governments, NGO’s and private firms considering the great potential it has in changing the shape of healthcare. New gene editing technologies such as CRISPR are also going to boost the stem cell research and market could witness influx of a number of products.

Regionally, North America and Europe make up for 70% of the total market. North American and European companies are well funded and well equipped. More number of start-ups are emerging. These companies are also attracting a lot of investment. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. A significant amount of research is going on in countries such as India, China, Japan and Israel.

The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Comprehensive research methodology of stem cells market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global stem cell market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global stem cell market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Stem Cells by Products

Adult Stem Cell

Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Mesenchymal Stem Cell

Neuronal Stem Cell

Dental Stem Cell

Umbilical Cord Stem Cell

Human Embryonic Stem Cell

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell

Rat Neural Stem Cell

Other Stem Cell

Stem Cell by Technology

Stem Cell Acquisition

Therapeutic Cloning for Stem Cell

IVF Stem Cell

Stem Cell Culture

Stem Cell Cryopreservation

Stem Cells Expansion and Sub-Culture

Stem Cells by Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Stem Cells Regenerative Medicine

Neurology Medicines

Orthopedics Medicines

Oncology Medicines

Hematology Medicines

CVD Medicines

Injuries Medicines

Wound Care Medicines

Spinal Cord Injury Medicines

Other Injury Medicines

Diabetes Medicines

Liver Disorders Medicines

