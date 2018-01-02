Rat Model Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

Global Rat Model Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 8.8% during 2015-2021. The rising incidence and prevalence rate of CVD, Stroke, Hypertension, CHD, Alzheimer and other heart disease are driving the Rat Model Market. Rats are considered to be a key research tool for basic and applied research in biomedical sciences and expected to grow at a modest rate. Inbred rat model, knockout rat model and hybrid rat model are widely adopted rat model by type. These models enable to translate mechanisms underlying human disease progression and pattern. Rat model are preferred over mice and other related organisms as a result the rat model market looks promising. The physiology of rat model is similar to human as a result it enables the researchers to explore more through research & development of Rat model.

The pivotal factors that are driving the Global Rat Model market includes the wide adoption of personalized medicine, drug discovery & development. Global Rat Model Market is expected to grow significantly due to rise in adoption of incidence and prevalence rate of life style oriented diseases, personalized medicines and preference of rat models over mice and other animals. The results of research & development and enables to come up with new treatment and drugs for cardiovascular, stroke and other fatal diseases. Funding and grants from government and private players are also key factors that are driving the Global Rat Model Market. However, stringent government regulations and FDA vigilance over precise control on use of animals in laboratories, pressure from NGO’s and Animal welfare society, ethical laws and concerns over animal testing may affect the growth of Rat model market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Rat models have considerable demand from developed and developing economies such as US, UK, Spain, China, India and Korea. North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to prevalence of CVD, stroke, hypertension, cancer and other heart related diseases followed by Europe. North America has the highest healthcare spending and R&D investments followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Rat Model market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure and favorable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The report also covers various factors that influence the market such as the government regulations, drug and device laws and regulations, regulations on clinical trials, government policies and so on are covered at length. Rat Model Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, service and geography.

Competitive Insights:

The key players of Global Rat Model Market includes: Biomedical Research Models, Inc., Braintree Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Covance, Inc., Creative Animodel, Envigo, Genoway, Genoway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., Hilltop Lab Animal Inc., Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Janvier Labs, Ozgene Pvt Ltd, Sage Labs, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Transgenic, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Transviragen, Inc. Product launch, partnership and research and development are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global Rat Model Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, service, application and region. Global Rat Model Market by technology and type has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the geographies. The Global Rat Model Market by technology includes micro injection, embryonic cell injection, nuclear transferase technology and so on. The rising CVD, Stroke, hypertension, Parkinson & Cancer patients are created huge demand for rat models across the globe. The report includes following segments:

