Global Freeze Drying Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

FREEZE DRYING MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Freeze Drying Market covers various accessories and equipment required for carrying out lyophilization of different material and substances in both pharmaceutical and biotech markets. Drying Market is triggered by huge demand of freeze drying products and services in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Drying Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2016-2021 due to significant adoption of freeze drying products in varied domains including pharmaceuticals, dairy plants, fruits storage and other cold storages across the globe. The Global Drying Market is segmented on the basis of scale of operations, type, technology and region. Global Freeze Drying Market by scale of operations such as lab-scale, pilot-scale, and industrial-scale freeze dryers has significant scope in APAC region due to huge demand in pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Freeze Drying Market by technologysuch as rotary freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers and tray-style freeze dryers have considerable demand in both developed and developing economies.

Global rise import and export of lyophilized products are driving the market. Growing demand for freeze dryers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to boost freeze drying market in near future. Development of new biosimilars, vaccines, and injectable formulations will create demand for freeze drying products across the globe. Growth in contract manufacturing and contract lyophilization services in the pharmaceutical industry is also boosting the market. Technological advancements in lyophilization methods such as automated loading and unloading systems are driving the market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Patent Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution to Global freeze drying market followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Global Freeze Drying Market. APAC region is considered to be lucrative for lyophilization equipment manufacturers due to the shift of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to emerging economies for low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favorable government policiesare expected to create huge opportunity for emerging economies.

Competitive Insights:

Azbil Corporation, GEA Group, Hof Enterprise Group, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Labconco Corporaton, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GMBH, Millrock Technology, Inc, Optima Packaging Group GMBH, SP Industries, Inc., Tofflon Science And Technology Co., Ltd, Cantareus, Canagra are the Key players in Global Freeze Drying Market. Various corporate strategies such as R&D, partnership and collaboration are widely adopted by key players to stay competitive.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Freeze Drying Market by scale of operations includes lab-scale, pilot-scale, and industrial-scale freeze dryers. Global Freeze Drying Market by technology includes rotary freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, tray-style freeze, and dryers. Global Freeze Drying Market by type includes clean-in-place systems, Vacuum systems, control and monitor facilities,loading and unloading systems, freeze drying chambers, lyophilization trays/shelves, manifolds and other lyophilization accessories such as valves, filters, adapters, glassware, and stainless steel ware.The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

