Global Flow Cytometry Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global flow cytometry market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.2% during 2016-2021. Flow cytometry is analytical technology used to analyse the characteristics (physical and chemical) of particles of a fluid. The fluid passes through lasers as cell components are fluorescently labelled. The cell components emit light at varying lengths which is then used to determine the properties of particles in the fluid. Flow cytometry is used for various applications which includes cell counting, cell sorting, protein engineering, detection of biomarkers, diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer, used in research and development such as plant and animal biotechnology and so forth.

The market for flow cytometry is growing at a healthy rate driven by various factors which includes rise in incidence and prevalence rate of HIV & Cancer, rise in adoption of flow Cytometry in clinical trials, R&D, product launches and so forth. Development in drug discovery and clinical trials are also boosting the market growth for Flow Cytometry. There is increased demand for accurate and fast analytical tools which is giving rise to the adoption of flow Cytometry. With the modern technologies and easy to use software flow cytometry is one of the best tools available in the market. It is widely adopted in drug discovery and contract research organizations. There has been vast improvement in technology such as multicolour flow cytometers and availability of high speed clinical grade sorters.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America and Europe will have considerably high growth rate and high revenues due to huge adoption of flow Cytometry products by research centres, hospitals and so forth. These are developed markets with significant investments in life science and healthcare research. Huge healthcare spending, rising incidence and prevalence of HIV, Cancer and other diseases are creating significant demand for flow Cytometry and expected to continue market growth. The markets in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific will have a lower market share and growth. Since, there is lack of awareness and technical expertise in these regions.

Competitive Insights

The companies in the market include global healthcare, biotechnology and life sciences companies. These companies are involved in providing flow cytometry technologies, products, platforms, reagents, software and services. Research, innovation, partnerships and collaboration are some of the key strategies used by these companies. Key companies in the market includes BD and co., Luminex, Dako, Affymetrix, Bio-Rad, Danaher, Merck Millipore and others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

o Global Flow Cytometry, By Technology

§ Cell-Based

§ Bead-Based

o By Products

§ Reagents And Consumables

§ Components

§ Services

§ Software

§ Accessories

o By Application

§ Research And Clinical Applications

§ Diagnostic Applications

§ Cell Sorting

§ Cell Viability

§ Apoptosis

§ others

o By End User

§ Hospitals

§ Research Institutes

§ Clinical Testing Labs

§ Others

