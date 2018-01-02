Using adhesive as a bonding agent for glass to glass or glass to other material is widespread. Various industries practice adhesive for bonding glasses especially, furniture, electronic, automotive, and medical. There is varied range of glass bonding adhesives available in the market including UV curable adhesives, hybrid adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and acrylic structural adhesive. Depending upon nature of the application and the kind of substrate to bond, type of glass bonding adhesive considered. There are several factors to determine which type of glass bonding adhesive will best suit the application. Factors include nature of substrate, temperature, stress while bonding, etc. Among glass bonding adhesive mentioned above, UV curable adhesive is mostly used in a variety of applications as they are ideal for both, high-speed production or any manual application.

In developing countries, massive investment is made to establish automotive, aerospace, infrastructure development and rail projects. This growth demands high quality, high-performance adhesive. Glass bonding adhesive adhere proven record of providing exceptional performance at low cost while taking least assembly time. Therefore it conquered market of conventional adhesive and became the must for discrete manufacturing and assembling industries. UV curable epoxy and silicone type is projected to be the fastest-growing adhesives among other glass bonding adhesives. These glass bonding adhesives are sustainable non-hazardous adhesive; they are more technology advanced than traditional conventional adhesives.

Glass bonding adhesive is comparatively expensive than conventional adhesive, and this factor is restraining the glass bonding adhesive market. Many advancements are happening in conventional adhesive technology, this progression in the conventional adhesive is negatively affecting the glass bonding adhesive market and bringing challenges especially to UV cured glass bonding adhesive.

Based on the geographies, glass bonding adhesive market is segmented into seven regions – North America glass bonding adhesive market, Latin America glass bonding adhesive market, Eastern Europe glass bonding adhesive market, Western Europe glass bonding adhesive market, APEJ glass bonding adhesive market, Japan glass bonding adhesive market and the Middle East & Africa glass bonding adhesive market. Due to the factors such as availability of cheap labor, increase in foreign investors, growing manufacturing industries, etc., enhances the application of glass bonding adhesives for electronic, medical and other sectors for the countries of Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), this accounts significant growth for glass bonding adhesive market.

Countries like China, Taiwan, and Korea are the hub for manufacturing electronic apparatuses, therefore, expected to be the major countries making APEJ leading region for glass bonding adhesive market space. North America is anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate to become second largest market by volume and value. Primarily due to the presence of some of the key players of glass bonding adhesive in that region. Overall, globally glass bonding adhesive market is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players for global glass bonding adhesive market includes H.B. Fuller Co., The 3M Company, Perma Bond Engineering Adhesives Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Three Bond Holdings Co. Ltd., Sika A.G, Bohle Group, Henkel A.G & Co. KGAA, Dymax Corporation, Ashland Inc., and KIWO.

