Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Diamond Jewelry market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Diamond Jewelry market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Diamond Jewelry market is valued at 86082 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 94526 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 1.57% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diamond Jewelry.

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 18235 million USD in 2016 and will be 19548 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 1.17%

The Global Diamond Jewelry Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other

The Global Diamond Jewelry Market can be segmented by Application as follows:

Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Other

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Diamond Jewelry:

Chow Tai Fook

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Zocai

Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Damiani

Stuller

Gitanjali Group

GUCCI

Graff Diamond

Damas International

Buccellati

De Beers

Blue Nile

CHANEL

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Diamond Jewelry for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Diamond Jewelry Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Diamond Jewelry Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 6

1.2.1 United States Diamond Jewelry Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.2 EU Diamond Jewelry Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.3 Japan Diamond Jewelry Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.4 China Diamond Jewelry Market Status and Outlook 9

1.2.5 India Diamond Jewelry Market Status and Outlook 10

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Diamond Jewelry Market Status and Outlook 11

1.3 Classification of Diamond Jewelry by Product 12

1.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2017-2022) 12

1.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 13

1.3.3 Rings 13

1.3.4 Necklaces 14

1.3.5 Earrings 14

1.4 Diamond Jewelry Market by End Users/Application 14

1.4.1 Wedding 15

1.4.2 Festival 16

1.4.3 Fashion 17

