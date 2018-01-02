Today, Cisdem launched its Duplicate Finder for Mac 4.0.0 what add new support to find similar images. Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is a utility tool that can detect and delete duplicates from external and internal hard drives to free up the space. Now it is on the New Year special offer with 50% OFF.

“Usually, we are used to continuously taking multiple shots to get the best picture, but there will be many similar images. They are useless but waste the space. Our Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac can help you find and delete similar images quickly and easily”, said Aaron Smith, Cisdem Project Manager. “Except the similar images, it also could detect other duplicate files, such as document, videos, music, images, achievement and etc.”

What’s New in Version 3.6.0

# Support to find similar images

Except duplicate files, Cisdem Mac duplicate finder supports to find and delete similar images in internal or external hard drives.

# Smartly select the files need to delete

Smartly select the files according to the name to delete, also you could choose to select the newest, oldest or unselect all to make you control the files you want to delete.

# Three view modes to preview the found files

Compare duplicates or similar images in list, thumbnail or detail information to decide which file needs to delete.

# Optimized preference

1.Set the image similarity to find exact similar images

2.Support to ignore system Hidden files and folders

Other Main features

# Scan

1.Support to scan different types of files such as documents, music, videos, images, archives, packages etc.

2.Scan individual and multiple folders in internal hard drive and external devices like cameras, USB drives, memory cards, iPods, etc.

3.Scan the databases of Photos and iTunes.

# Check duplicates easily

1. Classify all duplicate files into 7 categories and trade the detail information easily.

2. Intelligently sort the files by name, size, count, or type.

3. Support to search the file by keywords.

# One click to delete

1.Safely delete the duplicates to trash, move to folder or delete them completely.

2.One click to delete all selected the files.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder 4.0.0 for Mac is currently updated on Cisdem official website. You can get a single license for one year with $19.99 (Reg. Price: $29.99).

A free trail version can also be downloaded. To get more information about this Mac Duplicate Finder, you can visit at

https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder-mac.html

