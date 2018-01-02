The automotive rear spoiler is designed to disrupt the air movement by creating the vertical force that acts on the tire by causing traction on the road. The spoiler is a wing-like design attached to the car to create unfavorable air movement across the body of the car when it is in motion. The spoiler is made using lightweight materials such as fiberglass, ABS plastic, carbon, and silicon. However, manufacturers are also searching for new materials that are cost-effective.

Among all the materials used for manufacturing spoiler, the majority of the automotive manufacturers have started using silicon as it has a long life and its remarkable plasticity. Recently, manufacturers have also started using carbon as it is light in weight, but the high cost of this material still remains the biggest concern. However, fiberglass is still the highly preferred material among manufacturers due to the low cost of the production process. Automotive spoiler manufacturers are also focusing on innovative technologies such as aerodynamics and active-aerodynamics to offer better performance.

According to the latest report compiled by Fact.MR, the global market for automotive rear spoiler is likely to experience strong growth throughout the forecast period. The market is projected to reach US$ 3,426.2 million revenue by 2022 end. Increasing production of vehicles globally and rise in use of spoiler in SUVs, hatchbacks, and MUVs are driving the market for automotive rear spoiler market. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also using new materials for the development of spoiler for vehicles.

Fiberglass to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Fiberglass is expected to be the highly preferred material for developing automotive rear spoiler. Towards 2022 end, fiberglass is projected to exceed US$ 900 million value. Although, carbon fiber is also expected to gain more than one-fourth of the share in terms of revenue by 2017 end.

High Sales through Aftermarket

Compared to OEM, aftermarket is expected to emerge as the biggest sales channel for automotive rear spoiler. Aftermarket sales channel is projected to gain more than three-fourth of the share in terms of revenue by 2017 end. Meanwhile, OEM sales channel is also expected to experience impressive growth.

Mid-Sized Passenger Cars to Account for Maximum Usage of Rear Spoiler

Mid-sized passenger cars are expected to experience healthy growth in the global market for automotive rear spoiler market. Between 2017 and 2022, mid-sized passenger cars are projected to create an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 200 million.

Injection Molding to Gain Traction in the Automotive Rear Spoiler Market

Injection molding is expected to be one of the highly preferred technology in the automotive rear spoiler. Injection molding technology is projected to bring in nearly US$ 1,300 million revenue towards 2022 end. Meanwhile, blow molding will also experience strong growth during forecast period.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive rear spoiler market through 2022, which include Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International, Inc., POLYTEC Holding AG, SMP Deutschland GmbH, Albar Industries Inc., Rehau Limited, and SRG Global.

