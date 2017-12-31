Bariatric surgery, also known as a weight loss surgery, is a procedure for those people suffering from obesity. The surgery works by performing procedures that alter and reduce the stomach size.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), a person is characterized as being obese if he/she has a BMI equal to or more than 30.

As reported by a five-year check-up investigation, Bariatric surgery is known tobe an effective form of treatment and more advantageous as compared to the treatment of using medicine alone in controlling type 2 diabetes while suffering from obesity.This has raised the awareness and interest in diabetic patients for consideringweight loss surgery as a good option. It was observed that approximately 50% of the patients who opted for this surgical treatment presented a continuous decrease in type 2 diabetes as indicated by HbA1c results.The findingswere found to be less than 6.5% as compared to those patients who were treated using medications.

A study by Cleveland Clinic researchers report that bariatric surgery contains the potential capability to enhance and improve the lives of those patients who are obese and suffer from type 2 diabetes.

The STAMPEDE (Surgical Therapy and Medications Potentially Eradicate Diabetes Efficiently) trial was conducted and the results of the five- year follow-up was published in Lancet by GeltrudeMingrone and colleagues. One of the colleagues, Dr. Rubino says that the introduction of using surgery as treatment in the management of diabetes allows an increase in various therapies. The therapies can be adopted depending on the severity of disease condition and the risk associated with the therapy. He also stated that diet and drugsshould be the first preference to observe any possible effects on the patient. If controlling diet and drugs fail to work, then bariatric surgery should be considered.

After five years, the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine reports that surgery helped to control diabetes in patients and decreased their dependence on medicines.Bariatric surgery has helped patients lose weight, control blood glucose levels and prevent microvascular complications for those at a high risk of becoming diabetic and for those who have type 2 diabetes. The use of bariatric surgery provides short- and medium-term benefits for the control of type 2 diabetes. In fact, the study showed that surgical intervention had superior results over medical treatment at the five-year follow up point.

