Mr. Sameer Shaikh (CMD-Dreamz Group) is a versatile entrepreneur, motivational speaker and trainer. Under his leadership “Dreamz Infra Ventures” aspires to be leading Real Estate Service Provider in the country. His vision is that each and every person has their home of dreams. He strives hard to cater property needs of Indian Middle Class Family.

He also commands the wings of “Dreamz Film Productions” that has been associated with numerous Bollywood Film Promotions and Live shows of Bollywood celebrities. He is the Founder trustee of “Kalam Dreamz Foundation” that is an NGO working towards Social causes. He has also initiated the development of “Digital Mobile Wallet” which is going to revolutionize the way we make payments. He is Man of admiration and has been awarded by many respectable awards such as Indian Realty Award (2014), ZEE Sangam Samman (2014), Shaurya Samman (2015) and the list goes on…

Under his leadership, the Dreamz Group has been widely recognised as a pioneer in various domains as different as Real Estate, Film Productions and Promotions, Digital Media Promotions and A Confidence Multiplier Academy. The professional outlook as adopted at Dreamz Group draws inspiration from the best practices as found in world-class organizations. The Dreamz group is itself becoming a huge investment brand by offering best options for investment.

People can earn money by making small investments.

The Dreamz Group is known for its approach to making dreams of an individual a reality. The working environment is suitable for the overall development of professionals and adopts the principles of fine wisdom. The infrastructure of the company facilities are commendable and draw special appreciation.

