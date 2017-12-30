30, December 2017: Nowadays, peopleare more interested in reading online brochures. Gone are those days when people were interested in hard copies. PubHTML5 is the best and affordable brochure maker that can convert a PDF file into a brochure.

PubHTML5 helps in converting the static PDFs into interactive brochures that reach the clients worldwide. It is basically an online digital brochure solution that enables the customer to search or to browse the products through desktop, mobile tablets, mobile phone, and so on. This can be done from anywhere and everywhere.Moreover, it increases sales by linking the interactive brochure to the online store.

Thebrochure makergives options to the customer to customize the look of the brochure. There are numerous corporate designs whichthe customer can choose.Starting from custom logos to colored bookmarks, custom background, navigation bar as well as button graphics are available by PubHTML5.

Anna Lee, chief designer of PubHTML5, has made the file in the size of 5.76 MB. It has given the facility to the user of downloading it from PubHTML5’s website. The user has to click on the green button. Just after that, downloading automatically starts. It is better to scan the software before using it.

PubHTML5 heals the brochure maker to create brochures like an ace without any hassle. The media management in pubHTML5 is extremely professional. All types of media are done here. The best part about pubHTML5 brochure maker is that the content is never irrelevant and scoop. Consumer’s queries are instantly solved. The client has the facility of giving feedback. Brochure gives enough chances to the clients to improve in the professional field.

For more information, please check out http://pubhtml5.com/.

About PubHTML5:

PubHTML5 is a world-leading provider of digital publishing software based on Windows and macOS. With PubHTML5, people around the world don’t have to worry about creating digital publications anymore.

For Media Contact:

Email: pr@pubhtml5.com

Website: http://pubhtml5.com/