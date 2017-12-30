The Founder And Lead Surgeon Of Choice Cancer Care Talks About The Importance Of Cancer Care Services For Cancer Patients.

Irving, TX, Dec.12, 2017 — Being diagnosed with cancer can be a life-changing situation for a person. In this particular scenario, the patient must know that they are in the hands of the best care providers.

“Our job is not only to provide the best treatment but also to provide hope and faith to our patients,” says Dr. Gregory Echt, founder and lead surgeon at Choice Cancer Care.

Recent studies reveal thatthe rate of patients being diagnosed with cancer in the United States is increasing year by year. The diagnosis is emotionally traumatic for both the patients and their families.North Texas’s Cancer care service providersare dedicating themselves to help support their patients throughout their treatment.

Sharing his views about the importance of proper cancer care, Dr. Gregory Echtsaid, “Science continues to advance cancer care through ongoing developments in diagnostic and treatment options and I’m always excited by these advancements. But what’s most exciting to me is the personal side of cancer care – of being able to work with my patients and their families on a personal level. This is where I find my inspiration and where I fulfill my true calling.”

According to Dr. Echt, the right cancer care service provider can make all the difference for a patient. The patient must feel confident in their cancer care service provider,as their life depends on it. A cancer care service provider not only offers information on how to beat cancer but also helps instill faith and courage in the patient.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.