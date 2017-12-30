Global Sports Medicines Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Sports Medicines Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

SPORTS MEDICINES MARKET INSIGHTS:

Sports medicines market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of the sports injuries and adoption of minimally invasive technologies are estimated to be the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market. In addition, Development of new products and treatment modalities, growing research and development activities in sports medicines and in field of regenerative medicines are also estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. High cost of implants and other devices and excise duty on medical devices in US are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, rising demand of generic implants and increasing demand from developing economies are estimated to be the major factors that are developing myriad growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global sports medicines market is studied in detail by segmenting the market on the basis of the important criteria such as product and applications. On the basis of the products, sports medicines market is segmented into reconstruction and repair devices, support and recovery devices, and accessories etc. reconstruction and repair devices segment is estimated to be the leading segment in the sports medicines market owing to increasing R&D activities in this filed and innovation in surgical procedure and advancements in surgical equipments.

The segments are further sub segmented to analyze the market thoroughly including niche segments. Reconstruction and repair segmented is further bifurcated into bone construction devices, soft tissue repair devices, and surgical equipments. Surgical equipments are estimated to account for major share in the reconstruction and repair segment. Support and recovery devices is sub-segmented into braces, compression clothing, hot and cold therapy, topical pain relief therapy, monitoring devices and others. Similarly, accessories segment are further divided into bandages, tapes, disinfectants, wraps, and others.

On the basis of the applications, market is segmented into back and spine injuries, elbow and wrist injuries, hip and groin injuries, knee injuries, shoulder injuries and others. Knee injuries are estimated to be dominating segment owing to increasing incidences of knee injuries in sports.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS:

Further, the global sports medicines market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical region that are contributing significantly toward the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the sports medicines market owing to well established healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus of market players towards trauma and other related injuries. Further, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to rising awareness towards injuries and increasing research and development activities in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the prominent vendors of the sports medicines are Anika Therapeutics, Arthrex Inc., Breg Inc., BSN Medical, Conmed Coporation, Cramer Sports Medicine, Deputy Synthes, DJO Global, Donjoy, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Karl Storz Endoscopy, Medshape, Medtronic, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., RTI Surgical, Sanofi, Smith & Nephew, PLC, Stryker Corporation, Tornier, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. and so on. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisition, product launch, and geographical expansion etc. for example; in 2014, Smith & Nephew acquires Arthocare with the sole purpose of increase revenue and broaden the product pipeline.

