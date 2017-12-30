Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Drug & Treatment Market Research Reports 2015 – 2022

PROSTATE CANCER DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT MARKET INSIGHTS:

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.2 % during 2017-2022. The market is growing impressively due to rise in incidence and prevalence rate of prostate cancer, robust R&D exploration and rising investment in grants and investment across the globe. Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market is an androgen-dependent disease that responds to medicine and treatment in the initial stages, however in the later stages it becomes resistant to therapies and other treatments. There are certain risk and causes of prostate cancer which includes age, ethnicity, family history and genes, being overweight or obese, IGF-1 (Insulin like growth factor), vasectomy, inflammation of the prostate and so on. Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market results into abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in prostate gland of men. It majorly affects men of developed region with age 50 and above. The U.S. contributes highest in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market due to prevalence of prostate cancer and adoption of innovative surgeries and treatments. According to WHO, in 2012 more than 14 million new cases of cancer and 8.2 million cancer fatalities were registered. The trend is expected to continue with new cases to increase over 70%. Early diagnosis, innovative treatment methods and quality care of the patients may enable to survive prostate cancer patients.

Global rise in prostate cancer and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving the market growth across the globe. There are other factors that are boosting the market growth of Global Prostate Cancer Market it includes R&D, rise in grants and funding, increasing adoption of personalized medicines, growing pharmaceutical industries and so on. Rising diagnostic centers across the globe, investment from government and private players have bolstered the market growth. Successful clinical trials and FDA approval will influence the prostate cancer market in near future.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America and Europe has considerable contribution in the growth of Global Prostate Cancer Market followed by APAC region. The key driving forces includes rising incidence and prevalence of prostate cancer and adoption of innovative surgeries and treatment across the globe. Emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and Korea have huge population of cancer patients. Technological advancement, innovation and improved healthcare spending will drive the APAC region. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are some other factors that will boost prostate cancer market in APAC region.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players contributing significantly in the growth of prostate cancer market includes Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi, Medivation, Inc., Ipsen SA and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceutical, Inc. Prostate cancer market companies are constantly focusing on product launch, R&D, partnerships, M&A, innovation and technological advancement. The report also includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, predictive analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, company profiling of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Research And Analysis, By Diagnostic Techniques

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Research And Analysis, By Radiation Therapy

Global Prostate Cancer Market Research And Analysis, By Surgery

Global Prostate Cancer Market Research And Analysis, By Chemotherapy

