Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

The global liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 8.2%during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market are estimated to be the assay miniaturization in drug discovery and inclusion of automation in medical institutions and research centers. Additionally, increasing R&D investment in the biotechnology, advancements in the next generation sequencing and increasing requirement for accuracy in laboratory analysis are also contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. High set up cost and complexities in operations of liquid handling systems and lack of research initiative in the developing countries such as Brazil, India are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Further, emergence of the robotics in the liquid handling systems market and development of the liquid handling systems for the microfluidic studies and single cell analysis are developing numerous expansion opportunities for the growth of the liquid handling market during the forecast period.

The global liquid handling systems market is analyzed on the basis of the applications and equipments. On the basis of the applications, liquid handling market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, high throughput screening and others. Further, on the basis of the equipments, our market is bifurcated into automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers and others. Automated pipetting systems are estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to its various benefits over other liquid handling systems such as reduced errors, improves throughput, reduce sample volumes and also reducing manual labor in laboratories.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

Global liquid handling systems market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, our market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global liquid handling market. Superior lab facilities and early adoption of the automation in the laboratories and medical research centers are estimated to back the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, high adoption of the liquid technology systems in the end-user industry such as pharmaceuticals and chemical industries are estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to increasing R&D activities in the region. Increasing number of the laboratories and increasing pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market in the region are also estimated to augment the demand of the liquid handling systems market in the region.

Competitive Insights

Some of the prominent vendors of the global liquid handling systems market across the globe are Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Corning Life Sciences, Douglas Scientific, Eppendorf AG, FluidX Ltd., Formulatrix, Inc., Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics, Inc., Labcyte Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Sias AG, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and so on. To sustain in the competitive market these players adopt various strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion to get edge over competitive rivals. For example:

