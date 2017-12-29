Market Scenario:

Companies such as 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.K.), are the leading providers of volumetric display solution in the global market. June 01, 2016, 3DIcon Corporation was merged with Coretec Industries LLC. With this merger, the company has developed 3D volumetric display technologies which is designed to produce 360-degree volumetric high-resolution images. These companies was basically focusing to specific sectors such as for energy-related industries such as oil & gas, renewable energy, distributed energy and power generation. It is widely used in various sectors including healthcare, aerospace, automotive industry, gaming and entertainment and others. For instance, volumetric displays are used for medical imaging applications such as X-ray, CT Scan, and MRI Scan among others.

The 3D technologies with 360-degree spherical viewing angle which is driving the market growth of volumetric display to the large extent. These are widely used in production of consumer electronics such as 3-D displaying on phones, tablets, laptops and others. The real-time visualization of 3-D fluid flow, security applications are propelling the growth of volumetric display market and is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. The adoption of LED and LCD technology, it is contributing to the high growth of the volumetric display market. It is widely used in consumer electronics devices such as a monitor, smartphone, TV, notebook PC, and others. Major players are contributing in manufacturing volumetric display product and services across the world.

The global volumetric display market is expected to grow at USD ~747 million by 2023 at a CAGR of ~34% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global volumetric display market 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.K.), Burton Inc. (Japan), LEIA Inc. (U.S.), Seekway Technologies (China), Alioscopy (France), Actuality Systems, Inc.(U.S), Soscho GmbH (Germany), Burton Inc. (Japan) among others.

Segmentation of Volumetric display Market:

The global Volumetric Display Market is segmented into display type, components, technology, end-users, and region. The display type is segmented into multi-planar volumetric, static volume display, swept volume display, oscillating, rotating and others. Further, swept volume display is sub-segmented into rotating flat screen, vari-focal mirror, rotating led array, static volume display is sub-segmented into gas medium up conversion, solid state up conversion, laser plasma 3D in air, layered LCD stack and others. The components is segmented into lens, memory, screen and others. The applications segment is sub-segmented into design and prototyping, production and management, marketing, data visualization, training and others. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into education, military & defence, healthcare, aerospace, automotive industry, gaming and entertainment and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of volumetric display market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The volumetric display market in this region has a huge demand due to the technological innovations and technological advancements in 3D displays, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The volumetric display market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging volumetric display market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

