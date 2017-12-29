Global Variable valve timing (VVT) market Information Report By Technology type (Cam-Phasing System, Variable Valve Actuation Systems and Others), By fuel type (Gasoline Variable Valve Timing System and Diesel Variable Valve Timing System) By engine size (compact size, full-size and mid-size), by application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The major task of the variable valve timing is to set the valve timing for engines for the operating modes idle, maximum power and torque along with exhaust gas recirculation. The variable valve timing is being controlled by the engine control units. The global variable valve timing (VVT) market is majorly being driven by their various advantages such as increased fuel economy, increased power output, widen engine power band and decreased emissions. The fuel economy is achieved by the reduction of charge cycle work, optimization of the burning process and the reduction of the friction. The market is further driven by an increase in sales of special utility vehicles and cross-over models, especially in the passenger cars segment.

The Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market has witnessed remarkable growth and, its demand in future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~7%.

The market is expected to see huge potential during the forecast period due to an increase in investment by the original equipment manufacturers in manufacturing bigger cars with advanced emission control equipment. Furthermore, the increasing inclination towards the diesel operated passenger cars, is driving the growth of the market. The other factors driving the growth of the market are increase in the number of vehicle manufacturers, and the introduction of various regulations for controlling vehicular emissions.

The global variable valve timing (VVT) market has been segmented based on technology type, fuel type, engine size, application and region. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as cam-phasing system, variable valve actuation systems and others. Among these, cam phasing systems has been expected to dominate the global market, by technology type, in 2016 in terms of market revenue. This growth is due to the simplicity of the cam phasing systems and their ability to vary the timing of their opening and closing. Based on fuel type, the market has been segmented as Gasoline Variable Valve Timing System and Diesel Variable Valve Timing Systems. The Gasoline Variable Valve Timing System segment is expected to grow significantly, over the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for gasoline engines with the increase in production of passenger cars, and increase in demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil.

Geographically, the global variable valve timing (VVT) market has been divided into four major regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global variable valve timing market over the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to the boom in the automobile industry in the region. In the region, the variable valve timing technology has very high adoption rate due to the increased emission norms majorly in countries such as China and Japan.

The prominent players in the global variable valve timing (VVT) market include Delphi Automotive System Inc (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland), Hitachi (Japan), Perodua (Malaysia), Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (U.S.), HUSCO International (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Hilite International, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls, Inc. (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and others.

The report for Global Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

More Info@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/variable-valve-timing-market-5054