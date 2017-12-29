Soy protein isolate is a powdered source rich in proteins and contains minimal fats and carbohydrates. The soy protein isolate is consumed in order to enhance the composition of human body and stimulate muscle growth. Additionally, it regulates bad fat and cholesterol percentage along with muscle metabolism. Regular consumption of soy protein isolate in desired quantities helps in maintaining the vitals in the human body and improves overall body structure. It contains amino acids that boost the nitric oxide content that is useful in muscle growth. Factors such as growing awareness regarding soy protein isolate, various developments in the soy proteins isolate, growing use of soy protein isolate in various food products and increasing availability of soy protein isolate are triggering the growth of the global soy protein isolate market.

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Forecast Highlights

The global soy protein market is expected to witness a 1.8x increase in valuation during the 2017-2026 timeline. The global market for soy protein isolate is projected to grow at a robust value CAGR of 6.7% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026, to reach a value of about US$ 4500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2026) from an estimate of around US$ 2,500 Mn in 2017.

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Segmentation Insights

The global soy protein isolate market is segmented on the basis of product type (dry and liquid), application (functional foods, bakery & confectionery and other applications), function (nutrients, emulsifier, fat & water absorption, texturants and other functions) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa).

By region , Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to show high inclination towards consumption of soy protein isolate. The soy protein isolate market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 7.7% and is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 2 Bn by the end of the year of assessment

By product type , dry segment is the largest with a high value of more than US$ 2100 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to touch a value of around US$ 3800 Mn by the end of 2026 end. This segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the period of forecast

By application , functional foods segment is expected to dominate the global market and is projected to grow at the highest rate owing to increased use of soy protein isolate in functional foods

By function, the nutrients segment is anticipated to showcase high market attractiveness and is expected to reach a high market value by the end of the period of forecast

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Competitive Assessment

The research report on global soy protein isolate market covers profiles of key players involved in the market. Company profiles, product portfolio analysis, key financials, SWOT analysis, product developments and innovations, strategies and expansion plans of players such as Food Chem International, Osage Food Products, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Crown Soya Protein Group, Batory Foods, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., E.I. Dupont De Numerous Company and Archer Daniel Midland Company have been included in this analytical research report.

