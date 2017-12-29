Global Side Guard Door Beams Market Information Report by Type (Steel Car Side Beam, Aluminum Car Side Beam, and Plastic Car Side Beam), Application (Front Door and Rear Door), and region.

Market Scenario

Side guard door beams are the safety beams that protect the passengers when collisions occur. When a crash occurs from one side of the car, the door beams absorb the energy created so as to protect the passenger. If the door beams are not present, then the impact will be high and the door would not sustain the force exerted during collision. The side guard door beams are made up of steel, aluminum, and plastic. Steel beams are widely used due to the higher sustainability and durability while aluminum being lighter in weight increases the fuel efficiency in the vehicle. Side guard door beams market has witnessed a prospective growth over the last few years. As per analysis, the market will retain the same growth rate during the forecast period.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of side guard door beams market are growing automotive industry, increase in need for safety, and stringent government regulations. The side guard door beams market is completely dependent on the growth of the automotive industry. The increase in the growth of the automotive industry will result in the growth of side guard door beams market. The total production of four wheeler was almost 90 million units and is expected to reach 100 million units by 2020. The increase in the safety of the vehicle have gained prevalence in the recent years, due to which the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations have pushed many manufacturers for enhanced vehicle and passenger safety facilities. This enhanced vehicle with safety needs will result in higher use of side guard door beams. The increase in the use of side guard door beams will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Side Guard Door Beams Market is expected to grow at 5.10% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global side guard door beams market is segmented based on products, applications, and regions. On the basis of types, the market has been segmented as steel car side beam, aluminum car side beam, and plastic car side beam. The steel car side beam segment has dominated the market during the forecast period because it provides stability to the door frame. The growth in the steel industry have resulted in increased use of steel side beams in vehicles. This increase in the steel beam have resulted in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Based on applications, the market has been segmented as front door and rear door. Front door segment has dominated the market during the forecast period as most of the cars have front doors. In 2016, the front door was valued at USD 2,506.9 million at CAGR of 5.48%, and is expected to be valued at USD 3,433.5 million in 2022 with 5.48% CAGR.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the side guard door beams market during the forecast period due to the growth in the steel industry in countries such as China, and India. There has been a rise in the number of component manufacturers, which have resulted in the growing use of side guard door beams. Automakers in China are developing new and trade friendly policies that enable them to produce a larger number of vehicles. This increase in the number of vehicles, will result in the growth of the automotive side guard door beams market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 39.86% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,794.3 Million; projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second largest market in side guard door beams market due to increase demand of new vehicles and sales of the passenger cars. The increase in sales of the vehicle will result in the increased use of side guard door beams. This will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in global side guard door beams market are GNS America (U.S.), H-One Co. ltd (Japan), Benteler automotive (Minchigan), KVA Stainless (North America), Kirchhoff Automotive Gmbh (Germany), Founder Land (China), Gestamp (Madrid Spain), IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd (India), Arvin Sango, Inc. (Japan), AISIN Takaoka Co., Ltd (Japan), and others.

