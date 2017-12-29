Conference series is proud to announce the “4th Global Congress on Spine and Spinal Disorders”, which is to be held during September 05-06, 2018 at Auckland, New Zealand.

On this great gathering, Organizing Committee invites participants from all over the globe to take part in this annual conference with the theme “Navigating the Future of Spine Health”.

Spine Conference 2018 aims at sharing new ideas and new technologies among the Spine surgery professionals, Physicians, scientists, doctors, University professors, researchers and students from areas of Spine and Spinal Disorders to share their recent innovations and applications and indulge in interactive discussions and technical sessions at the event. The Conference will also have a space for companies and/or institutions to present their services, products, innovations and research results.

Why to attend???

Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders which is going to be the biggest conference dedicated to Neurosurgeons, Spine surgeons, Spine Researchers and Neurology professionals providing a premier technical forum for reporting and learning about the latest new generation technologies developed during the course of time along with discussing their applications. Events include hot topics presentations from all over the world and professional networking with industries, leading working groups and panels.

Meet your objective business sector with individuals from and around the globe concentrated on finding out about the latest research works, developments in the fields of Spine and Spinal disorders. This is the best chance to achieve the biggest collection of members from everywhere throughout the World. Conduct shows, disperse data, meet with current, make a sprinkle with another product offering, and get name acknowledgment at this occasion. Widely acclaimed speakers, the latest methods, strategies, and the most up to date overhauls in Spine and Spinal disorders and its new surgery techniques are signs of this meeting.

Target Audience:

Scientists

Professors

Research Scholars and Specialists

Spine/Neurology Researchers

Associations and Societies for collaboration and sponsorship

Spinal Implants and Device markets and Companies for Exhibition

Spinal implant makers and manufacturers can exchange ideas and to make collaborations

Policy and decision makers with disciplines in the field of spinal device manufacturing

Neurosurgeons, Chiropractors, Department Head, Professors and Students from academia in the research on Spine

Industrial Leaders, CEO’s and R&D

Exhibition:

Why exhibit?

Make sales

Debut new products

Profile your brand

Meet new business partners and suppliers

Develop key relationships

Educate healthcare, pharma and biotech institutions and academia