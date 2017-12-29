With the cold levels reaching a chilling high and visibility levels dipping down Luxury Ride, a prominent name in the industry of pre-owned luxury cars starts their Fun n Learn Drive recently at Karnal’s showroom, the biggest luxury car showrooms in India with more than 50 scintillating wheeled-beauties.To start with this fun-filled yet enlightening campaign, the showroom welcomed the kids of Kid Zee Public School (Sector 32 and 33) Karnal to get familiar with the safety at the road in some easy-breezy ways. From goodies to candies, swings to slides Luxury Ride also offered the kids all in the age group of 2.5-4 years with some special ride in their luxury automobiles. The initiative aims at teaching the kids with the rules and norms of the roads, be it as a pedestrian or as the co-passenger traveling in a car.
