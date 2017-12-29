The history of Keenan Winery started over 40 years ago. It is located high above the lovely Napa Valley, at the top of the Spring Mountain District. Bought by Robert Keenan in 1974, the estate is historic, once housing another winery before it fell into shambles after Prohibition. Keenan restored the historic stone winery for visitors to appreciate& now has been producing wine from the replanted vineyards since 1977. Keenan Winery is known for their small amounts of intensely concentrated Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Zinfandel. Robert Parker Jr has on numerous occasions rated the wines between 90 and 97 points. The Robert Keenan Winery is committed to quality, and it shows through every bottle of their wine, right down to the Portuguese cork. The 48-acre vineyard, and winery is solar powered and sustainably farmed, showing an environmental awareness in their winemaking. There is a beautiful picnic area for guests to enjoy the scenery of the Napa Valley vineyard, and valley spanning far below.

The Napa Valley Vintners have recognized Keenan as a “green” winery, which they now proudly announce on back labels: Solar Powered, and Sustainably Farmed. Today Keenan Winery produces four superb, and distinctive wines exclusively from grapes grown Spring Mountain Estate: Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Cabernet Franc, and a Merlot Reserve from the Mailbox Vineyard. Keenan Winery also offers wines produced from estate fruit blended with grapes grown in carefully selected Napa Valley vineyards: Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and the Mernet Reserve, which is a proprietary blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc. The Summer Blend, an annual spring release, is composed of mostly Chardonnay, and blended with small amounts of Viognier, and Albarino.

The Best Vintage Winery in Napa Valley:

There are so many great Vintage wines present in Napa Valley, which are delicious, and are reasonably priced. Let me explain a little bit about two common styles of making Vintage wine;

1. Traditional Method

This classic style of Vintage wine has been made famous by Champagne for over 250 years. To make traditional method Vintage wine, it is first fermented in tanks or barrels, and then transferred to the bottle. Then, a tirage is added (sugar and yeast) to each bottle, and a bottle cap is placed on top to trap the carbon dioxide inside the bottle. Riddling (slowly turning the bottle over, time to move sediment to the top of the bottle), then discharging (freezing the dead yeast, and sediment at the top of the bottle, then releasing the pressurized particulates), and a dosage (reserve wine and cane sugar) is used to top off any wine lost during discouragement. Spanish Cava is also made in the traditional method, so you tend to get a lot of value out of these Champagne counterparts.

2. Charmat Method

This method is commonly used to make Prosecco, patented in the late 19th century. After the initial fermentation process, the wine is placed in pressurized stainless steel tanks, and then mixed with sugar, and yeast. The sugars turn to alcohol & carbon dioxide, forming naturally, and gets preserved inside the tank. The resulting Vintage wine is then filtered, and bottled. The Charmat method is less expensive to produce than traditional method wine, and therefore less expensive for the consumers.

If you’re into Vintage wine, then the Napa Valley is the place to be. Not just home to its famous cabernets, Napa Valley is home to some “bubbly” wineries that are sure to add a little sparkle to your glass! The Keenan Napa Valley Winery can be one of the great Vintage wine destinations in Napa Valley.As the only fine dining restaurant within a Napa Valley winery, they offer an experience of collaboration between the culinary team, and winemakers, which results in a unique dining experience unlike any other.

