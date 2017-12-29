Indian DiCalcium Phosphate market (Feed Grade) Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Indian DiaCalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) Market,Analysis,Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Forecast 2014-2020

DICALCIUM PHOSPHATE MARKET INSIGHTS:

Indian DiCalcium Phosphate market is one of the phosphates being utilized in multiple industries which includes fertilizers, detergents, specialty chemicals and animal feed. The majority of DiCalcium Phosphate market is used in the production of fertilizers. DiCalcium Phosphate market in Animal feed is also a major use considering the health benefits in the development of bones and teeth of the animal. The market is driven by various factors which included rising market for meat consumption which includes poultry meat, pig meat, cattle meat and meat of other animals. The health of meat producing animals is considered important as they are considered an important and cheap source of proteins and vital nutrient. The production process of dicalcium phosphate is also easy and requires low implementation and production cost. The raw materials which include rock phosphate and bone minerals is also available in abundance. Hence, the overall production cost after the initial year are considerably low due to ‘economies of scale’ model due to size and scale of production. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% for the forecasted period of 2016-2022. The growth has been slowing down in recent times due to lowering demands in developed countries of Europe and North America. It is also affected by a highly unorganized market in Asia Pacific. Farmers, poultry and dairy owners are also moving towards organic feed and protein rich diets.

Currently, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in 2015. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 2.7%. The comparatively higher growth rate is majorly due to Indian and Chinese markets which are moving from an unorganized to an organised animal feed market sector. The meat production and consumption in highest in Asia Pacific with it having a market share of over 40% in meat production. However, the quality of meat has been low due to lack of proper nutrients and the exports were considerably low. Recent outbreaks of animal diseases have forced cattle and poultry owners to move towards quality animal feeds.

