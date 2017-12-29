“The Report Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market: (2017-2021 Edition) provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market: (2017-2021 Edition), provides analysis of the global simulation and analysis software, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by end users, by product type and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global simulation and analysis software market of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global simulation and analysis software has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Ansys, Inc., MathWorks, Inc., Dassault and Siemens Group are some of the key players operating in the global simulation and analysis software market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Company Coverage

Ansys, Inc.

MathWorks, Inc.

Dassault

Siemens Group

Executive Summary

Product life cycle management (PLM) is the process of managing product-related design, production and maintenance information. Product lifecycle management deals with the entire lifecycle of a product from its idea, through design and assembly, to service, and decline. PLM is divided into three major categories named as Tools, collaborative Product Definition management (cPDM), and Digital Manufacturing. Simulation and analysis software is considered as foremost segment of product life cycle management (PLM) software.

Simulation is referred as a tool or software of generating a hypothetical representation or prototype to indicate important procedure of an existing or proposed system in order to identify and understand the factors which control the systems or help to forecast the future behavior of the system. The purpose of simulation is to examine the underlying mechanisms that control the behavior of a system.

The simulation and analysis software can be classified on the basis of product type named as Computational fluid dynamics (CFD), Finite element analysis (FEA) and Electromagnetic (EMAG); on the basis of application such as, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others.

The global simulation and analysis software market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global simulation and analysis software is supported by various growth drivers, such as, global prevalence of internet of things (IoT), increasing automotive production, increasing smartphone users worldwide, growing demand of wearable devices, etc.

