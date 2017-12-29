“Global laboratory centrifuge market is expected to be worth US$1,833.29 mn by the end of 2025 as it climbs up from US$1,400.00 mn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025”

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Snapshot

Centrifuge is a laboratory equipment used for the separation of particles from sample solution based on the size, shape, viscosity of medium, density and rotational speed. Centrifugation technique is based on the method of sedimentation of fast-tracked gravitational force accomplished by a rapid rotation. In laboratory, centrifuge is primarily used for the separation of cells, proteins, enzymes, antibodies, viruses, nucleic acids, viruses, microbes, and other cellular components. These are also used in biochemistry labs for isolation and characterization of different chemical compounds, for the research purposes. Laboratory centrifuges have broad applications in the life science industry for cell culture, batch production, biopharmaceutical industry for drug discovery & development and in molecular biology fields for analysis of PCR, nucleic acids, proteins & enzymes, and in healthcare facilities for diagnosis of broad range of infectious and chronic diseases. There are multiple types of laboratory centrifuges available with varying rotational speed, sample handling capacity, temperature control facilities and safety features. These are generally classified as microcentrifuge, medium capacity centrifuge, and large capacity centrifuge.

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Drivers and Opportunities

The rising demand from healthcare facilities and rapidly growing life science industry are projected to be key driving factors for the expansion of global laboratory centrifuges during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest growing segment of pharmaceutical industry growing around 8% CAGR and which is almost double than that of pharmaceutical industry. The wide applications of laboratory centrifuges in biopharmaceutical industry for the isolation biological components from the solution, production of biologics products, evaluation of suspension and emulsions, and determination of molecular weights of colloids such as polymers, proteins, and other macro as well as micro-molecules would drive the demand for the laboratory centrifuges during forecast period. Also, the increase in pharmaceutical R&D budgets, by both government as well as private players to support new product and technology development would drive the demand for centrifuge equipments during forecast period.

The increasing number and expansion of clinical and diagnostic laboratories worldwide is anticipated to be the one of the key drivers for the laboratory centrifuges during forecast period. The technological advancements in centrifuge equipments such as increased sample handling capacity, enhanced safety feature, automated rotor recognition and imbalance detection features, wireless connectivity and remote monitoring, quick start manuals and multilingual instruction, etc. factors are encouraging the uptake of newer laboratory centrifuges. On the other side, the fragmented market to domestic players creates highly competitive environment for leading international players. Also, alternative methods for component separation, such as chromatography, automated blood component extractor devices etc. are likely to limit the growth of market during the forecast period.

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Segmentation

The global laboratory centrifuge market is broadly segmented into five segments on the basis of capacity, components, temperature, end-user and region. By, capacity, the global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented as microcentrifuge, medium capacity centrifuge and large capacity centrifuge. By, component market is segmented as instruments and rotors. The rotors are further sub-segmented as fixed angle rotors, swing out rotors and vertical rotors. By temperature, the market is classified as refrigerated and non-refrigerated centrifuge. The end-user of laboratory centrifuges includes hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, blood banks, and academic and research institutes. Geographically, the global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global laboratory centrifuge market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report are Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf Group, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG, QIAGEN N.V., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, KUBOTA Corporation, and Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC ( Subsidiary of GTCR firm).

Global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented as given below:

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Capacity

Microcentrifuge

Medium Capacity centrifuge

Large Capacity Centrifuge

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Component

Instruments

Rotors

Fixed angle rotors

Swing-out rotors

Vertical rotors

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Temperature

Refrigerated

Non-refrigerated

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by End-user

Hospitals & diagnostic centers

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Blood Banks

Academic & Research institutes

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

