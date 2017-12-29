According to a new report Global Drone Services Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Drone Services is expected to attain a market size of $14.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 64.9% during the forecast period.

North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

The Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing market dominated the Global Drone Services Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 64.1% during the forecast period. The 3D Modeling market is expected to witness a CAGR of 63.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Product Delivery market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 67.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Fixed Wing Drones market dominated the Global Drone Services Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 61.4% during the forecast period. The Multirotor Drones market is expected to witness a CAGR of 73.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The Infrastructure & Utilities market dominated the Global Drone Services Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 61.5% during the forecast period. The Logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 63.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Mining market is expected to witness CAGR of 70.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Drone Services have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Airware, Inc., Aerobo, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Sky-Futures Ltd., Sensefly Ltd., Unmanned Experts, Inc., Sharper Shape, Inc. and Dronedeploy Inc.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-drone-services-market/

Research Scope

Global Drone Services Market By Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

Global Drone Services Market By Application

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

Global Drone Services Market By Duration of Services

Long Duration Service

Short Duration Service

Global Drone Services Market By Vertical

Infrastructure & Utilities

Security, Search & Rescue

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Logistics

Oil & Gas

Scientific Research

Mining

Others

Global Drone Services Market By Geography

North America Drone Services Market

US. Drone Services Market

Canada Drone Services Market

Mexico Drone Services Market

Rest of North America Drone Services Market

Europe Drone Services Market

Germany Drone Services Market

UK. Drone Services Market

France Drone Services Market

Russia Drone Services Market

Spain Drone Services Market

Italy Drone Services Market

Rest of EuropeDrone Services Market

Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market

China Drone Services Market

Japan Drone Services Market

India Drone Services Market

South Korea Drone Services Market

Singapore Drone Services Market

Malaysia Drone Services Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market

LAMEA Drone Services Market

Brazil Drone Services Market

Argentina Drone Services Market

UAE Drone Services Market

Saudi Arabia Drone Services Market

South Africa Drone Services Market

Nigeria Drone Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Drone Services Market

Companies Profiled

Airware, Inc.

Aerobo.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Sensefly Ltd.

Unmanned Experts, Inc.

Sharper Shape, Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

