According to a new report Global Drone Services Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Drone Services is expected to attain a market size of $14.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 64.9% during the forecast period.
North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.
The Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing market dominated the Global Drone Services Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 64.1% during the forecast period. The 3D Modeling market is expected to witness a CAGR of 63.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Product Delivery market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 67.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Fixed Wing Drones market dominated the Global Drone Services Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 61.4% during the forecast period. The Multirotor Drones market is expected to witness a CAGR of 73.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The Infrastructure & Utilities market dominated the Global Drone Services Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 61.5% during the forecast period. The Logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 63.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Mining market is expected to witness CAGR of 70.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Drone Services have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Airware, Inc., Aerobo, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Sky-Futures Ltd., Sensefly Ltd., Unmanned Experts, Inc., Sharper Shape, Inc. and Dronedeploy Inc.
Research Scope
Global Drone Services Market By Type
Fixed Wing Drone
Multirotor Drone
Global Drone Services Market By Application
Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing
Data Acquisition & Analytics
3D Modeling
Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation
Inspection & Environmental Monitoring
Product Delivery
Others
Global Drone Services Market By Duration of Services
Long Duration Service
Short Duration Service
Global Drone Services Market By Vertical
Infrastructure & Utilities
Security, Search & Rescue
Agriculture
Media & Entertainment
Logistics
Oil & Gas
Scientific Research
Mining
Others
Global Drone Services Market By Geography
North America Drone Services Market
US. Drone Services Market
Canada Drone Services Market
Mexico Drone Services Market
Rest of North America Drone Services Market
Europe Drone Services Market
Germany Drone Services Market
UK. Drone Services Market
France Drone Services Market
Russia Drone Services Market
Spain Drone Services Market
Italy Drone Services Market
Rest of EuropeDrone Services Market
Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market
China Drone Services Market
Japan Drone Services Market
India Drone Services Market
South Korea Drone Services Market
Singapore Drone Services Market
Malaysia Drone Services Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market
LAMEA Drone Services Market
Brazil Drone Services Market
Argentina Drone Services Market
UAE Drone Services Market
Saudi Arabia Drone Services Market
South Africa Drone Services Market
Nigeria Drone Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Drone Services Market
Companies Profiled
Airware, Inc.
Aerobo.
Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
Sky-Futures Ltd.
Sensefly Ltd.
Unmanned Experts, Inc.
Sharper Shape, Inc.
Dronedeploy Inc.
