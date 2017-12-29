According to a new report Global Biometric Sensor Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Biometric Sensor Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.
Biometrics sensors are available in various types such as capacitive sensors in smart phones, optical sensors used in medical & defense equipment, thermal sensors in heat monitoring devices, and electric field sensor in proximity technology. The Capacitive Sensors market dominated the Global Biometric Sensor Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Thermal Sensors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2016 – 2022).
Based on the application of biometric sensors, they are widely used as finger, eye, hand, facial, and vein scanning devices. The Voice Scan market dominated the Global Biometric Sensor Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Facial Scan market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Biometric Sensor have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Infineon Technologies AG, NEC Corporation, Zkteco, Precise Biometrics Fulcrum Biometrics, IDEX ASA, Cross Match Technologies and Suprema Inc.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-biometric-sensor-market/
Global Biometric Sensor Market Segmentation
By Type
Capacitive Sensors
Ultra Sound Sensors
Optical Sensors
Thermal Sensors
Electric Field Sensors
By Application
Voice Scan
Finger Scan
Hand Scan
Facial Scan
Iris Scan
Vein scan
Others
By End User
Consumers Electronics
Commercial Centers& Buildings
Medical Research & Lab
Bank & Finance Service Sector
Others
By Geography
North America Biometric Sensor Market
U.S. Biometric Sensor Market
Canada Biometric Sensor Market
Mexico Biometric Sensor Market
Rest of North America Biometric Sensor Market
Europe Biometric Sensor Market
Germany Biometric Sensor Market
U.K. Biometric Sensor Market
France Biometric Sensor Market
Russia Biometric Sensor Market
Spain Biometric Sensor Market
Italy Biometric Sensor Market
Rest of EuropeBiometric Sensor Market
Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensor Market
China Biometric Sensor Market
Japan Biometric Sensor Market
India Biometric Sensor Market
South Korea Biometric Sensor Market
Singapore Biometric Sensor Market
Malaysia Biometric Sensor Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensor Market
LAMEA Biometric Sensor Market
Brazil Biometric Sensor Market
Argentina Biometric Sensor Market
UAE Biometric Sensor Market
Saudi Arabia Biometric Sensor Market
South Africa Biometric Sensor Market
Nigeria Biometric Sensor Market
Rest of LAMEA Biometric Sensor Market
Companies Profiled
Infineon Technologies AG
NEC Corporation
Zkteco
Precise Biometrics
Fulcrum Biometrics
IDEX ASA
Cross Match Technologies
Suprema Inc.
