Adipic Acid Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020

ADIPIC ACID MARKET INSIGHTS:

The Global Adipic acid market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021. A wide range of Adipic acid applications are driving the Adipic acid market. Mechanical properties such as durability, strength and light weight make Adipic acid a very important material in the day to day life. Adipic acid is widely used as raw material for the manufacturing of Nylon 66. Nylon 66 is the largest application market for Adipic acid. The automobile industry is the largest consumer market of the nylon 66. Increased demand from the automobile sector is driving the Adipic acid market.

The Adipic acid application market segmented into two major categories which are Nylon 66 and plasticizers. The Adipic acid market is also categorized on the basis of end-user markets such as the automobile, construction, Consumer goods, Packaging, Agriculture materials, and electronics. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and raw material. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china and japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for the Adipic acid, however, APAC is the fastest growing market for Adipic acid with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market. Key companies which are profiled in the report are Asahi Kasei, Ascend Performance Materials, Basf, Bioamber, Shenma Group Co. Ltd., Finetech Industry Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Invista, Lanxess Ag, Liaoyang Petrochemical, Petro China Company Limited, Radici, Rennovia Inc., Rhodia, Shangdong Haili, Solvay Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tractus Company Ltd. And Verdezyne Inc.

Market segments included in the report:

Global Adipic acid application market research and analysis

Nylon 66

Plasticizers

Other market

By end user market research and analysis

Consumer goods market

Packaging market

Electronics market

Automobile market

Agriculture market

Other market

RAW MATERIAL ANALYSIS:

Regional analysis

North American Adipic acid market research and analysis

United states market research and analysis

Canada market research and analysis

European Adipic acid market research and analysis

Western Europe market research and analysis

Roe market research and analysis

Asia Pacific Adipic acid market research and analysis

India market research and analysis

China market research and analysis

Japan market research and analysis

ROAPAC market research and analysis

Rest of the world Adipic acid market research and analysis

