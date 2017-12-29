Fleet Management Market 2017

Summary:

Global Fleet Management Market Information Report by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), by Management type (Driver Management, Asset Management, Operation Management), by Connectivity Type (Satellite Navigation, Cellular System), by Services (Managed Services, Integration and Deployment services, Professional services) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Fleet management is the process of managing vehicle fleet in an organization. Mismanaging a vehicle fleet can have significant effect on an organized operation. Fleet management typically includes vehicles such as trucks, cars and corporate fleets, commercial and freight aircrafts, buses and trams and also container ships. Fleet management includes operations such as vehicle tracking, mechanical diagnostics and also driver behavior. Furthermore, vehicle tracking and diagnostics include risk management, fuel management, telematics and accident management. Fleet management is predominantly used in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, mining, construction, retail and logistics, utilities, public and private transport, waste management and service sectors.

The market is driven by the continuous increase in the demand for logistics and transport. The determiners of the growth of the market are the fluctuating fuel costs, connectivity issues, demand to meet pollution targets and operational efficiency. With fleet management, organizations can have better access to plan maintenance of vehicles, enhanced driver safety, proper routing of fleets that can all ultimately lead to effective operations of the fleet. Adding to that, vehicle connectivity and smart transportation are increasingly helping organizations to ensure safety operations of the fleets. Fleet management also helps in higher efficiency, consistent performances and ultimately reduced costs.

Fleet Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players of global fleet management markets are Fleetmatics Group PLC (U.S.), Verizon Telematics Inc.(U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S), WorkWave LLC(U.S.), Zonar Systems, Inc. (U.S.), I.D. Systems, Inc. (U.S), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2646

Study Objectives of Global Fleet Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global fleet management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global fleet management market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material type, product, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the fleet management market

The report for Global Fleet Management Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fleet-management-market-2646

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

…..

9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Fleetmatics Group PLC (U.S.)

9.4 Verizon Telematics (U.S.)

9.5 Trimble Inc. (U.S)

9.6 WorkWave (U.S.)

9.7 Zonar Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

9.8 I.D. Systems, Inc. (U.S)

9.9 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com