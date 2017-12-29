What it does primarily:

• Syncs to the atomic clock every night. That’s radio-controlled.

• Keeps track of dates by itself – odd/even months and leap years. That’s perpetual calendar.

• Tracks time without sacrificing accuracy in 26 Cities besides showing UTC. That’s World Clock.

• Changes to Daylight Savings Time automatically when required. That’s DST-feature.

• Runs without battery replacement, creating power from light. That’s Eco-Drive.

An elaborate explanation:

Apart from the above, the Caliber H145 inside the Citizen Eco-Drive Radio Controlled Perpetual Calendar World Time CB0141-55E Men’s Watch combines innovative technology to its most useful application for anyone dealing with more than one time zone. It is a very advanced, radio-controlled movement providing an unmatched accuracy in time-keeping and time-tracking. The black and silver combination of the Citizen Eco-Drive Radio Controlled Perpetual Calendar World Time CB0141-55E Men’s Watch truthfully projects an air of intelligence, stamina and energy.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Radio Controlled Perpetual Calendar World Time CB0141-55E Men’s Watch receives standard time signals from four areas around the world (US, Germany, China and Japan) to track both Home and World Time. The operation is easy: Takes pulling out and turning the crown to point the seconds-hand to the desired city name. The hour and minute-hands automatically adjusts to their new positions. Coming back to home-town time needs a press of a button; else, the Citizen Eco-Drive Radio Controlled Perpetual Calendar World Time CB0141-55E Men’s Watch will adjust itself to home-time after ten seconds.

What goes in?

• Super Titanium: The latest generation titanium with further low weight and an enhanced resistance due to the IP surface, making it five times harder than pure titanium and 40% lighter than steel.

• Sapphire glass: The next best thing to diamond, with a superior scratch resistance ensuring a permanent, crystal-clear sight of the dial.

Its specialties:

• Doesn’t need any human interference unless you are manually changing between time zones.

• A perfect instrument for those who are a stickler for exact time.

• Comfortable, secure and easy to fit any wrist size unless extremely thin.

• Beautiful and immensely readable.

• Sapphire crystal and titanium built. From case to bracelet.

• A dynamic and sporty design with finely done details goes well with the classic, solid titanium bracelet, making the Citizen Watches appropriate as a daily banger for busy, traveling executives and flight professionals alike.

Bottom line: There’s nothing not to like about this watch. The Citizen Eco-Drive Military Men’s Watch has some sensible bells and whistles to it which makes it feature heavy but every bit a useful instrument for the nit-picky travelers, flyers and businessmen with connections to the offshore!

