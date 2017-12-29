Guangzhou, China; 29, December 2017: Audiophiles, song and music aficionados who were born at the turn of the millennium and in the eighties or nineties of the bygone century might never have seen a tube or valve-powered amplifier or speaker. However, the music enthusiasts and aficionados amongst baby boomers and those who attained adulthood in the 60s and 70s were the ones who lapped up the clear and crisp audio emanating from vacuum tube amplifiers and preamps that were linked up with vinyl disc turntables and vinyl record players. These valve preamps that fell into disuse with the surge in popularity of transistor amplifiers are back in fashion as these are becoming a big hit with contemporary audiophiles. China Hi-fi Audio has earned a solid goodwill by popularizing the retail of an array of distinguished Chinese brands producing hi-fi valve audio systems like the Music angel tube amplifier.

China-Hifi-Audio is a famous web-based stockist of high-end CD player, hi-fi vacuum tube stereo amplifier, valve preamps, hi-fi power supply cables, and many related accessories. This online outlet stocks products of Music Angel, Original, Opera, Meixing MingDa, Yaqin, Bewitch, Shengya, JungSon, Dussun, Shanling. The different hi-fi products, components, and accessories that the firm lists on its official site can be grouped under the categories of Music Angel tube amps, Shanling hi-fi CD player, Meixing MingDa valve HD-28 amplifier, Choseal hi-fi cables, G&W power filter sockets, and so on. China Hi-fi Audio inventories many models of Music Angel tube amplifier including Music Angel Class A Tube Integrated Amplifier EL 34X4 XD5000MKIII, and Music Angel Tube preamp Marantz 7 circuit preamplifier.

Talking about the Music Angel XDSE M9 amplifier it is an integrated amplifier that reproduces very high quality of sound that has an acoustic sweetspot sure to enthrall the most persnickety of audiophiles. Anybody logging into this e-commerce site and placing an online order for the aforementioned product can expect to receive a completely brand new product that comes packaged in an OEM box carton. The topnotch features of this Music Angle XDSE amplifier include a performance-oriented EL 34 tube. The device is made to operate on two channels that function on a standalone basis.

The components in Music Angel XDSE M9 EL34*8 amplifier include DALE military resistors that have been produced in the US, ALPS potentiometer manufactured in Japan, WIMA capacitors fabricated in Germany, and copper wires from Hitachi. This vacuum valve amplifier has been crafted by skilled craftsmen with their bare hands. Additionally, point-to-point soldering using copper wires adds to the capability of the device. This amplifier exploits the traditional push-pull circuitry enabling it to handle bursting music toning down the bass and accentuating the mid-range and treble acoustics.

About China-Hifi-Audio:

China-Hifi-Audio has dedicated itself to publicizing a notable range of hi-fi audio systems like vacuum based amplifiers and preamps. For more details please visit their website.

For Media Contact:

Company: China-Hifi-Audio

Website: http://www.china-hifi-audio.com/