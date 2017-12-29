Knowing how your building project is going to turn out even before it is constructed is really wonderful and made possible by the BIM service providers. Gulftech design constancy is one firm that offers you the best BIM services in 3D, 4D, 5D, 6D modelling that adds extra information to the building modelling that helps you take the right decisions for better buildings. While the building information modelling comes in 3D that includes depth, width and length the additional dimensions are information about different aspects like construction simulations, cost estimation and conceptual energy analysis etc. that allows you to understand how the project shall be delivered at the final stage. The 3D modelling creates both graphical and non-graphical information in the common data environment and becomes rich in detail as the project lifecycle progresses. The 4 dimensional modelling comes into the picture adding additional information to the project related to time and showing how the project shapes up over a period of time and visual appearance at each stage through simulation. This allows to avoid any wastes on the real time ground scenario and also possible to engage stakeholders in the project through clear visuals of the completed projects even before the work is started. This also helps to assess feasibility of the project at the early stage.

The 5D modelling is about the cost estimation by applying data to the graphical model of the building and deriving the overall cost for the development of the project. Through BIM it is possible to explore the visual quantities to derive the cost factors of the project quite effectively. This makes it possible for better value engineering decisions for cost effective solutions and completing the project within estimated budgets. The 6D building information modelling is about including information about facilities management and operations to derive the whole life cost of assets. This 6D data includes information about a component manufacturer, installation date, maintenance and operation details, optimal performance, lifespan and decommissioning data to make the right decision and include only the best building assets that long last and cost effective.

The BIM services providers, Gulftech design consultancy maintains the best BIM standards as per the BS&PAS standards, Nat Spec, NBS, AIA, ANZRS, CIC & AEC (UK) to offer quality services to the clients. They also offer services for HVAC design & drafting, plumbing design & drafting, firefighting design assistance and drafting along with building information modelling services and consulting from a single platform.

