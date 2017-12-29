Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) is a safety system in the vehicles to provide protection against whiplash injury. The whiplash injury is a neck injury caused due to an unexpected forward and backward movement owing to the force during an accident or by applying sudden break. Whiplash protection system is generally integrated into the seat of the car providing support to the spinal with modified backrest. It was first introduced by Volvo in 1998, and since then has been the standard safety system in all the Volvo car models. When the whiplash protection system is deployed, the front seat headrest and backrest can be pushed backward to change the position of the occupants.

Automotive manufacturers are introducing anti-whiplash seats in various car models as a standard protection system. With vehicle safety rating becoming an important part in the decision-making process of customers before buying a car, a majority of the vehicle manufacturers are integrating various safety features. With technological advancements, automotive manufacturers are working on introducing smart equipment in vehicles, hence the anti-whiplash seats are also being made with the sensors that can help in detecting the impact during the collision and provide the protection accordingly. This can help in eliminating serious neck injury.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global market for automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) is likely to experience strong growth. The market is projected to bring in US$ 2,336.4 million revenue by 2022 end. With the introduction of various rules and standards for vehicle safety in various countries and the increasing importance of vehicle safety ratings across the globe are some of the major factors resulting in the implementation of automotive whiplash protection system in the vehicles.

Reactive Head Restraints (RHR) to be the Highly Preferred System

Compared to various systems in the automotive whiplash protection system, the reactive head restraints-RHR system is likely to be the highly preferred system. Towards 2022 end, the reactive head restraints-RHR system is projected to exceed US$ 500 million value.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/301/automotive-whiplash-protection-system-market

High Sales through Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is likely to be the most lucrative sales channel. Sales of automotive whiplash protection system through OEM is estimated to bring in more than US$ 2,000 million by 2022 end. Although aftermarket sales channel is also expected to experience healthy growth.

Compact Passenger Cars to Gain Maximum Share

Compact passenger cars are likely to be the largest deployer of the automotive whiplash protection system. Gaining nearly one-third of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end, compact passenger cars are projected to create more than US$ 200 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022.

Competition Tracking

The report also provides profile of the key players that are anticipated to play a major role in the growth of global automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market through 2022, which include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, GRAMMER AG, Lear Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, and Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884

27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Telephone: +353-1-6111-593

Email: sales@factmr.com/

Web: https://www.factmr.com/