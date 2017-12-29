The most stylish stars descend on the red carpet looking their trendiest best, showing off their sartorial choices and setting the fashion rules for the months to come. The carpet has already been laid and stars have started arriving at the Zee Cine Awards 2018 venue, at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai.

When the list of performers for the night came out, we knew that the red carpet will be a glamorous affair like none other. We saw the presence of Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt , Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra , Radhika Apte, Ranveer Singh, Gauahar Khan, Rohit Roy, Shahid Kapoor , Taapsee Pannu, Tanishaa Mukerji and many more. Making the temperatures soar glamour’s Myrra wows everyone in shimmery jumpsuit with a touch of Indian Style for this big event!

Actress Myraa said “It was an outstanding night where we celebrated films & appreciated the stellar performances. I congratulate all the winners”.