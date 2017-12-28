Market Highlights:

Wireless display technology is a process of connecting compatible devices thorough peer-to-peer media transmission to a larger display device without using wires. It provides better content viewing in applications for the users. It enables users to stream music, movies, photos, videos, and apps. It also allows users to stream content through the use of an adapter with other HDTVs or monitors.

Technology giants such as Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, and NETGEAR Inc. are a few major players in the global wireless display market. Increasing use of web-based interfaces and smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs are major factors driving the growth of the global wireless display market. Furthermore, increasing deployment of wireless display in the commercial sector is boosting the growth of the market. Also increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing popularity of different display technologies further fuels the growth of the global wireless display market.

The application segment is classified into consumer and commercial. The commercial segment is further classified into corporate & broadcast, digital signage, government, healthcare, education, and others. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of technology and faster adoption across various industry verticals.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5056

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global wireless display market are Google, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Roku, Inc. (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), NETGEAR Inc. (U.S.), Cavium, Inc. (U.S.), Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), and Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.).

The global Wireless Display Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

The global wireless display market is segmented on the basis of the offering, technological protocol, and application. The offering segment is classified into hardware and software & services. However, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the wireless display market. Whereas, the software and services sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate across the globe over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for on demand entertainment services and increasing adoption of display technologies.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-display-market-5056

Regional Analysis

The global wireless display market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the technological advancements and increased adoption of display technologies across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience