Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such as U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed due to the presence of large number of threat intelligence vendors and the increasing number of large scale enterprises. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions for security and increasing demand by enterprises to protect network infrastructure.

The global threat intelligence market can be bifurcated as component, deployment, organization size, end-users and region. On the basis of organization size, the market can be segmented as small, large and medium enterprises. Out of these, small and medium sized enterprises accounted for the largest market share majorly due to presence of small & medium sized enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region and the increasing need for better network solutions.

The factors contributing to the growth of the threat intelligence market are rising adoption by SMEs, growing adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence stages and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors. The main idea of threat intelligence is to understand and provide predictive remedies for advanced persistent threats and exploits in the organizations and to prevent organizations from attacks on enterprise network security infrastructure. However, factors such as high cost related to technological innovations and technical integrations are hindering the growth of the threat intelligence market. Furthermore, evolution of threat intelligence solutions and increasing demand for integrating security operations are expected to boost the growth of the threat intelligence market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Threat Intelligence Market can be explained as information that can be acted upon to change results. Threat intelligences prevents organizations from cyber threats. Also, it is basically a process of moving subjects from ‘unknown knowns’ to ‘known unknowns’ by discovering various threats, understanding the threat and mitigating threats.

The global threat intelligence market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The threat intelligence market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

Major Key Players:

Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

McAfee LLC (US)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

FireEye, Inc. (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US)

Optiv Security, Inc. (US)

LogRhythm, Inc. (US)

AlienVault, Inc. (US)

Webroot, Inc. (US)

Farsight Security, Inc. (US)

F-Secure Corporation (Europe),

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US)

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of threat intelligence into component, deployment, organization size, end-users and region.

Component

Solutions

Services

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Organization size-

Small

Medium

Large

End-users

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Transportation

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Government Agencies

Cyber security Vendors

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

