Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) comprise a linear chain of rigid polyamide segment interspaced with flexible polyol segment, either polyether or polyester. The rigid structure is based on aromatic or aliphatic polyamides. Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are high performance TPE block copolymers based on nylon and polyols. Polyester Amide (PEA), Polyether Ester Amide (PEEA), and Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) are few of the variations available in the market. Polyester amide and polyether ester amide are synthesized from aromatic polyamide. In polyether block amide, the hard segment is derived from aliphatic polyamide. Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are characterized with excellent toughness and flexibility at low temperature, high dimensional stability, good chemical resistance, elastic recovery, and excellent dynamic properties. Polyester amide, a type of thermoplastic polyamide, is widely used in applications wherein other thermoplastic elastomers fail to perform, especially in low temperature. Polyester amide can be processed with various techniques such as extrusion, blow molding, thermoforming, and injection molding.

Growth in demand for thermoplastic elastomers from sport goods, automotive components, and electronics industry is expected to be the key driver of the market of the product. Thermoplastic polyamide has excellent fatigue resistance, impact resistant, and flexibility even at low temperatures as compared to other elastomers. Furthermore, it is lighter in weight as compared to thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic vulcanizates, and other elastomers. Thermoplastic elastomers also have good barrier properties, UV resistance, and antistatic properties. They are used in a variety of applications such as sport and leisure goods, mechanical equipment (hydraulic and pneumatic), automotive components, medical applications, and wire & cable jacketing.

In the automotive industry, thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are used in interior, exterior, and under the hood applications, especially in hoses and cable jacketing. In the sport goods industry, they are used in manufacturing sports equipment such as tennis rackets, bike handles, goggles, and facemasks along with diving flippers. In the electronic industry, thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are used as coatings for cable wires, communication, and power cables. Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are used in various household goods such as screwdriver handles, faucet gaskets, knife handles, and kitchen tool handles. Stringent regulations for food contact applications and wide range of available substitutes such as thermoplastic polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethanes, and elastomeric alloys are expected to hinder the growth of the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market.

Based on geography, Europe is expected to dominate the demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers. It is one of the major producers and exporters of the product. Western Europe leads the market in the region while Central and Eastern Europe are expected to offer lucrative business opportunities in the next few years. North America has the second largest demand followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in the near future. Presently it caters to the demand for the product coming from Europe. China is one of the major consumers of the product in Asia Pacific and is expected to continue with the trend for the next few years. The market for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in Latin America and Middle East Africa is relatively new; however, these regions are expected to witness higher demand for the product in the near future, owing to the rise in demand for sport goods and lightweight automotive components.

Key players operating in the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market include Radici Partecipazioni SpA, EMS Group, Evonik Industries AG, and Arkema S.A.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

