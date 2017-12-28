Graham has proven expertise in feeling the pulse of the times. The latest member of the Chronofighter Vintage range synchronizes sophisticated modern horology with the inspirational beat of 1950s Los Angeles. With an integrated pulsometer function, this eye-catching automatic chronograph has the capacity to monitor all rhythms of the heart and soul with great accuracy.
It’s able to measure human heartbeats and feels equally at home with the peaks and troughs of electronic house music. The mini-metronome has the potential to make the heart skip a beat in terms of stunning looks, authenticated by the iconic stop-start trigger.
Whether syncopated jazz music or motivating gym playlists are on the programme, the Graham Chronofighter Vintage Pulsometer Ltd presents a convincing case for mechanical being the new smart.
USP
• Doctor’s watch: Mechanical watch which enables to monitor heartbeat
• and measure pulse at a glance -inspired by 1920s medical timepieces
• Graduation for 30 pulsations: The chrono hand is stopped at the patient’s 30thheartbeat
• and the dial indicates the frequency per minute avoiding any calculation
• -immediate and precise reading
• Automatic chronograph with pulsometer
• Sunbrushed dial with pulsometer graduation
• Day-date
• Fast-action start / stop trigger
• Hand-sewn calf leather straps
• Limited edition: 250 pieces each
Functions: Chronograph(seconds)
Day-date at 9 o’clock
Hours, minutes, seconds
Calibre: G1718, automatic chronograph
28’800 A/h (4Hz)
Incablocshock absorber
25 jewels
Power reserve: 48 hours
Case: 44mm steel
Steel fast-action start/stop trigger and reset pusher
Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating
See-through sapphire crystal case back
Bezel: Steel
Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar
Dial: Silver / black sunbrushed dials with green or white pulsometer scale
Golden hands coated with white Super-LumiNova (Grade A, highly luminescent) Indexes with golden ring, coated with Super-LumiNova (Grade A, highly luminescent)
Snailed seconds counter with golden hand
Limited edition number at 9 o’clock
Strap: Hand-sewn green/black calf leather
Steel pin buckle
